Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Probable for Monday
Forbes is listed as probable for Monday's game against Denver due to a right calf bruise, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Forbes put up 16 points in Saturday's win over Oklahoma City, but he evidently came away with a bruised calf as a result of the contest. The issue isn't expected to cause him to miss any time, however, as he should make his ninth straight start Monday.
