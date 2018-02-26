Forbes poured in 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added one rebound and one steal across 20 minutes in Sunday's 110-94 win over the Cavaliers.

The second-year guard contributed his second double-digit scoring effort of February while checking in with the Spurs' fourth-highest point total on the afternoon. The Michigan State product has been seeing a relatively steady allotment of playing time off the bench, although he does have a pair of single-digit minute tallies in the last four contests. He's significantly scuffled with his shot on multiple occasions of late as well, as Forbes had posted a 25.0 percent or lower success rate from the field in five of the six contests prior to Sunday. Given his inconsistencies and scoring-dependent fantasy production, the 24-year-old's value is presently limited to very deep formats.