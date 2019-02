Forbes (calf) is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Forbes suffered a right calf contusion midway through the second quarter Wednesday. He needed assistance to leave the court and appeared unable to put much weight on his right foot. That said, given the open possibility of a return, it appears as if Forbes managed to avoid a more significant injury. Expect a more definitive update following Wednesday's game about Forbes' availability for Saturday's tilt with the Thunder.