Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Receives qualifying offer
Forbes was tendered a qualifying offer from the Spurs, making him a restricted free agent, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Forbes missed just two games this past season, providing some much-needed help in the backcourt with Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili getting their fair share of rest days. As a result, Forbes averaged career highs across the board with 6.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 19.0 minutes. By extending the qualifying offer, the Spurs can match any deal Forbes signs once free agency begins. At this point, the expectation is that he can be retained for a relatively cheap price.
