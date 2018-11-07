Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Retains starting role Wednesday
Forbes is slated to start at point guard Wednesday against the Heat after coach Gregg Popovich said Derrick White (heel) would be available in a bench role for his season debut, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
When Dejounte Murray suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the preseason, White was first in line to replace him in the lineup, but that never came to pass after the 2017 first-round pick was diagnosed with a left plantar fascia tear shortly thereafter. Now more than three weeks removed from the injury, White is apparently healthy again, but the Spurs will opt to ease him back into action Wednesday. It's thus expected that Forbes will cover the bulk of the minutes at point guard for at least one more game, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com, though the third-year player's role will likely shrink once White is free of restrictions. Forbes has been a competent performer with the top unit with averages of 12.7 points (on 44.8 percent shooting from the field) and 1.9 three-pointers across 28.6 minutes per game through nine contests, but his underwhelming assist rate (2.4 per game) makes him a poor fit for the floor-general floor. It wouldn't be surprising if Forbes ultimately moved to the bench in favor of White in the near future.
