Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Returning to San Antonio
Forbes is finalizing a two-year contract to return to the Spurs, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Forbes appeared in 80 games for the Spurs last season, playing 19.0 minutes per contest. In those minutes, the second-year player out of Michigan State averaged 6.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist while shooting 39.0 percent from beyond the arc. With the departure of Tony Parker to Charlotte, Forbes could see an uptick in workload.
