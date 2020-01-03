Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Rough night from downtown
Forbes accumulated three points (1-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes of action during Thursday's 109-103 loss to the Thunder.
Forbes had another shooting performance to forget Thursday night, finishing at 14.3 percent from deep. Despite averaging 26.1 minutes per game this season, Forbes has rarely filled those minutes with meaningful production. Forbes has scored under 10 points in seven of his last 10 contests.
