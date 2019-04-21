Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores 10 points in Game 4 loss
Forbes finished with 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 Game 4 loss to the Nuggets.
Forbes has reached double figures in scoring in three of four games thus far in this playoff series. He's primarily on the court because of his ability to space the floor from beyond the arc. Nevertheless, Forbes earns enough minutes to make sporadic contributions in other categories as well.
