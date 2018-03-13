Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores 14 points in blowout loss
Forbes scored 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 3Pt) in addition to three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 109-93 loss to the Rockets.
Forbes played a combined 26 minutes over his last four games, but he was given additional run in a game the Spurs trailed from the jump and wound up tied for the team scoring lead. He still carries a role too fragile to inspire confidence from fantasy owners, and his stock will take a further hit when LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) both return later this week.
More News
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Productive on second unit Sunday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Leads team in scoring with 23 points on Sunday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Starting Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Headed for bench role Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores team-high 12 points Thursday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Draws start Saturday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...