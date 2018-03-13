Forbes scored 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 3Pt) in addition to three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 109-93 loss to the Rockets.

Forbes played a combined 26 minutes over his last four games, but he was given additional run in a game the Spurs trailed from the jump and wound up tied for the team scoring lead. He still carries a role too fragile to inspire confidence from fantasy owners, and his stock will take a further hit when LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) both return later this week.