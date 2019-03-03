Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores 14 points in Saturday's win
Forbes recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 win over the Thunder.
Forbes shook off a calf injury that forced him to exit Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons. Forbes was extremely efficient in this one and while he's not known for producing gaudy stat lines, his ability to stretch the floor on offense and compete defensively keeps him involved on a team featuring stars who thrive from the mid-range (DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge).
More News
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...