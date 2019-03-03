Forbes recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 win over the Thunder.

Forbes shook off a calf injury that forced him to exit Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons. Forbes was extremely efficient in this one and while he's not known for producing gaudy stat lines, his ability to stretch the floor on offense and compete defensively keeps him involved on a team featuring stars who thrive from the mid-range (DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge).