Forbes racked up 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two assists over 17 minutes during Friday's 114-109 loss to Cleveland.

Although he's spent most of the psst month coming off the bench with the second unit, the Michigan State product is enjoying one of his best stretches of play as a Spur. Forbes' recent increase in production was due to the slew of COVID-19-related absences and injuries on San Antonio's roster, especially in the backcourt. Although the return of the Spurs starters resulted in a massive regression in minutes for Forbes, he will still retain some value in deep leagues as a solid second-unit contributor.