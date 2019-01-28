Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores 16 in win
Forbes scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), and added four rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes Sunday against the Wizards.
While Forbes provides little aside from scoring, he's emerged as an excellent three-point specialist and pivotal member of the Spurs' starting-five during his third professional season. He's been excellent in his role this season, and is averaging 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 threes in 28.6 minutes per game while shooting an excellent 45.6 percent from the floor, 42.7 from three and 88.0 percent from the line.
