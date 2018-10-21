Forbes finished with 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three assists, and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Forbes matched his career high in made threes while playing mistake-free basketball (zero turnovers). Moreover, he tied Rudy Gary for the third-most minutes on the team, and Forbes seems set to hold onto a quality role this season regardless of how long sophomore guard Derrick White (heel) remains sidelined.