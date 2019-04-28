Forbes had 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), and six rebounds in 39 minutes during Saturday's 90-86 loss to Denver.

Forbes was the only member of the Spurs to shoot at least 50 percent from the field in their Game 7 loss. He ended with 19 points including three triples but was relatively quiet outside of the scoring. Forbes has established himself as a solid source of three-pointers this season but the expected return of DeJounte Murray could certainly impact his role moving forward. Whether he is starting off coming off the bench, Forbes will likely be more of a streaming option next season.