Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's loss
Forbes finished with 22 points (9-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 130-127 loss to the Hawks.
Forbes has proven his ability to get hot offensively, though he doesn't consistently contribute much outside of the scoring and three-point shooting categories. It remains to be seen what type of role Forbes will have this year, but it's unlikely he'll be worth a look outside of deeper leagues.
More News
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Returning to San Antonio•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Plays well in 24 minutes•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Solid performance off bench in loss•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Posts 12 points off bench•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores 14 points in blowout loss•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.