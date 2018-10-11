Forbes finished with 22 points (9-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 130-127 loss to the Hawks.

Forbes has proven his ability to get hot offensively, though he doesn't consistently contribute much outside of the scoring and three-point shooting categories. It remains to be seen what type of role Forbes will have this year, but it's unlikely he'll be worth a look outside of deeper leagues.