Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores game-high 22 points Friday
Forbes finished with 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 124-98 victory over the Timberwolves.
Forbes led all scorers with 22 points Friday as the Spurs thumped the hapless Timberwolves. The lead ballooned to as much as 26 points during the third quarter which meant a number of players were able to get some rest down the stretch. Forbes has been a solid source of points and threes but a lack of supporting numbers leave him as more of a streaming option in standard formats.
More News
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Posts 24 points, 11 boards in win•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Stumbles badly in loss•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Hits three triples Friday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Continues solid offensive output•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Second-leading scorer on first unit•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Solid complementary effort in loss•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...