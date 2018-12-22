Forbes finished with 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 124-98 victory over the Timberwolves.

Forbes led all scorers with 22 points Friday as the Spurs thumped the hapless Timberwolves. The lead ballooned to as much as 26 points during the third quarter which meant a number of players were able to get some rest down the stretch. Forbes has been a solid source of points and threes but a lack of supporting numbers leave him as more of a streaming option in standard formats.