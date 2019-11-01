Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores nine points in 25 minutes
Forbes finished with nine points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3pt) and failed to record an assist or a rebound in 25 minutes of action during the Spurs' 103-97 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.
Forbes' nine points marked the third straight game in which he has scored less than he did in the previous game. The third-year guard will need to reverse the direction of his scoring trends in order to solidify his spot in the starting lineup, as the Spurs have plenty of youthful, skilled guards waiting to pounce on the opportunity to become a starter.
