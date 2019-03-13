Forbes supplied six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 win over the Mavericks.

Forbes saw the lowest minute total among the five starters and mainly operates as a spot-up shooter offensively. He remains a decent choice for those in deep leagues that are in dire need of three-point shooting. However, outside of a few boards (2.9 per game) and dimes (2.1 per game), Forbes doesn't offer much else.