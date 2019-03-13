Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores six points in Tuesday's win
Forbes supplied six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 win over the Mavericks.
Forbes saw the lowest minute total among the five starters and mainly operates as a spot-up shooter offensively. He remains a decent choice for those in deep leagues that are in dire need of three-point shooting. However, outside of a few boards (2.9 per game) and dimes (2.1 per game), Forbes doesn't offer much else.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...