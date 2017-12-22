Forbes scored 12 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 100-89 loss to Utah.

On a night when no one in the San Antonio offense stood out, Forbes scored an efficient 12 points to lead all Spurs on Thursday. The guard tied a season-high by sinking three shots from beyond the arc and made 3-of-3 from the free throw line. After back-to-back, two point performances, Forbes was the lone bright spot for a San Antonio offense that was stifled by Utah. With Danny Green's status yet to be determined for Saturday against Sacramento, Forbes may see one more opportunity in the starting five.