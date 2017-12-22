Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores team-high 12 points Thursday
Forbes scored 12 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 100-89 loss to Utah.
On a night when no one in the San Antonio offense stood out, Forbes scored an efficient 12 points to lead all Spurs on Thursday. The guard tied a season-high by sinking three shots from beyond the arc and made 3-of-3 from the free throw line. After back-to-back, two point performances, Forbes was the lone bright spot for a San Antonio offense that was stifled by Utah. With Danny Green's status yet to be determined for Saturday against Sacramento, Forbes may see one more opportunity in the starting five.
More News
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Draws start Saturday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Starting at shooting guard Saturday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Goes for 17 off the bench Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Will head back to bench Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Will start Saturday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Posts career highs in points and dimes•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...