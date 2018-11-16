Forbes tallied 17 points (5-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists and one rebound across 33 minutes in the Spurs' 116-111 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.

It was all about the threes for Forbes on Thursday, as all of his buckets from the field were from distance. The third-year guard checked in as the second-leading scorer behind DeMar DeRozan on the first unit and continues to be one of the steadiest components of what has been an inconsistent Spurs squad. Factoring in Thursday's production, he's generated six consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and is averaging a career-high 12.8 points per game on 43.8 percent shooting from behind the arc.