Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Shifts over to point guard
Forbes put up 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes Monday in the Spurs' 127-112 loss to the Kings.
Forbes shifted over from shooting guard to point guard with Derrick White (heel) sitting out, but it didn't result in any meaningful bump in the former's production. The Michigan State product's usage rate was 16.7 percent, just one tenth below his mark from the past week. It's still likely that White's likely absence for the Spurs' final four games before the All-Star break will be a net benefit for Forbes, though it probably won't translate to any sort of major uptick in Forbes' assist rate. Expect the Spurs to lean more heavily on DeMar DeRozan as a facilitator.
