Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Solid complementary effort in loss
Forbes netted 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 28 minutes in the Spurs' 116-96 loss to the Suns on Wednesday.
Forbes' offensive contributions remain admirably steady, as he's now posted double-digit scoring efforts in all but two games this season. The third-year guard has averaged 11.3 points across six November contests despite shooting just 39.1 percent for the month, as a 41.4 percent success rate from distance has helped him maximize his buckets. While he's strictly a secondary option in the offense, he's a reliable one, affording him a certain degree of value in both season-long and daily formats.
