Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Solid effort in starting role
Forbes tallied 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 112-108 victory over Minnesota.
Forbes was given first shot at the vacant starting point guard position and played well, taking everything into consideration. The Spurs are hamstrung when it comes to point guard options and would likely prefer to keep Patty Mills coming off the bench, leaving Forbes with basically no competition for minutes. Despite the increased role, Forbes is far from a must-own player ins standard leagues. He is worth grabbing in deeper formats based purely on his opportunity but owners should temper their expectations.
