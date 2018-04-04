Forbes supplied 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 17 minutes in Tuesday's 113-110 loss to the Clippers.

The Michigan State product generated his second 12-point effort over the last three games, although it's worth noting he'd gone scoreless over 12 minutes in the Spurs' prior game on Sunday against the Rockets. Forbes' minutes have been in double digits in 10 of his last 11 games, but he's either been shut out or scored in single digits in nine of them.