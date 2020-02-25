Forbes registered 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Sunday's 131-103 loss at Oklahoma City.

Quietly, Forbes has scored in double digits in six of his last seven contests. The shooting guard might be a one-dimensional player, but he is doing a great job connecting threes at a high clip since he is making 53.8 percent of his long-range shots during that seven-game stretch.