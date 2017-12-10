Forbes will start at shooting guard for Saturday's game against the Suns, Craig Grialou of the Arizona Republic reports.

Forbes will be picking up the start, as Danny Green is expected to sit out with a groin injury. With the likes of Kawhi Leonard (quad), Manu Ginobili (rest), Pau Gasol (rest), Tony Parker (rest) and Kyle Anderson (knee) all out as well, Forbes should see a ton of minutes on Saturday. Look for a temporary uptick in value, though his stint in the top unit will likely only last one game.