Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Starting Saturday
Forbes is starting at shooting guard for Saturday's preseason opener against the Magic, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
It remains unclear who will start in the backcourt for the Spurs come the regular season, but Forbes and Dejounte Murray will get the nod over Derrick White, who is coming off the bench.
