Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Starting spot appears secure
Forbes totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one rebound, and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 104-91 preseason victory over Memphis.
Forbes scored 14 points including three triples Friday and looks to have secured the starting shooting guard spot. The Spurs need him on the floor for his ability to spread the defense. Despite starting, his playing time could fluctuate depending on the matchup and he is really just a three-point streamer in most formats.
More News
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...