Forbes totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one rebound, and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 104-91 preseason victory over Memphis.

Forbes scored 14 points including three triples Friday and looks to have secured the starting shooting guard spot. The Spurs need him on the floor for his ability to spread the defense. Despite starting, his playing time could fluctuate depending on the matchup and he is really just a three-point streamer in most formats.