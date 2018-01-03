Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Starting Wednesday
Forbes will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
The Spurs are set to be without Danny Green (groin) on Wednesday, which allows Forbes to pick up the start in his place. Along with Green, coach Gregg Popovich is also resting Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard and Manu Ginobili, so there should be a ton of minutes of available for Forbes. He can be considered a punt-play for DFS purposes Wednesday, though he could potentially pick up a few more starts as well if Green isn't healthy enough to return by the end of this week.
