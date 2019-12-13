Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Struggles from field, scores two
Forbes had two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Thursday's 117-109 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.
Forbes struggled badly in this one and spent the vast majority of the game on the bench. It's the first time this season that Forbes has earned less than 20 minutes, and it's performances like this one that illustrate why he's best reserved for use in deep leagues.
More News
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Efficient scoring night Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Back to normal production•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Logs 19 points, seven dimes in loss•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Consistent scorer in recent games•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Hits four triples in Friday's loss•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Makes rare defensive contribution•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.