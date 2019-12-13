Forbes had two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Thursday's 117-109 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Forbes struggled badly in this one and spent the vast majority of the game on the bench. It's the first time this season that Forbes has earned less than 20 minutes, and it's performances like this one that illustrate why he's best reserved for use in deep leagues.