Forbes generated just two points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt) and three rebounds across 21 minutes in the Spurs' 121-113 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

Forbes couldn't do anything to help the cause Wednesday, with his scoring total qualifying as his lowest of the season. The 25-year-old has generated a couple of clunkers recently, with Wednesday's 14.3 percent showing from the field preceded by a 22.2 percent tally on Nov. 28 against the Timberwolves. However, he's largely been a reliable source of complementary offense, as his 11.7 points per game attest. He'll look to bounce back in a rematch with the Lakers on Friday night.