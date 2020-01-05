Forbes had just eight points, two steals, one rebound and one assist in 20 minutes during Saturday's 127-118 loss to the Bucks.

Forbes was moved to the second unit Saturday, allowing Lonnie Walker to shift into the starting lineup. Forbes has basically held onto his starting spot in recent times due to his ability to spread the floor. He offers very little else and with the Spurs looking for any momentum they can find, Forbes appears to be the fall-guy. It is unclear whether this is going to remain in place moving forward. Either way, Forbes was not a 12-team before and he is unlikely to move into the conversation any time soon.