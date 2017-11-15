Forbes will return to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

Forbes drew the start in place of the ailing Danny Green (hamsrting) on Saturday, posting a solid 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two turnovers across 34 minutes. However, with Green healthy and returning to the top unit, that forces Forbes back to a bench role and he should see a fairly significant drop in playing time from the 34 minutes he logged Saturday. That said, his strong play could earn him more run with the second unit moving forward.

