Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Will likely start Wednesday
Forbes will likely start in Wednesday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
With guard Derrick White (heel) out for at least six weeks, it's expected that Forbes will at least start for the season opener Wednesday. The former Michigan State product averaging 6.9 points and 1.0 assist over 80 games played last season.
