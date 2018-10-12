Forbes will start at point guard in Friday's preseason game against the Magic, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

It was announced Friday that Derrick White (heel) would be out for 6-to-8 weeks, so with the Spurs without yet another point guard, they will try out Bryn Forbes at point guard Friday. It's unclear if San Antonio plans on using Forbes as its starter while White is out or if the team wants to bring in another veteran point guard, but it is certainly an interesting experiment given that Forbes has spent his career playing as a shooting guard. Regardless of what the Spurs do, Patty Mills is expected to take on majority of the point guard minutes off the bench.