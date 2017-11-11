Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Will start Saturday
Forbes will start Saturday's game against Chicago, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
With Danny Green (hamstring) out, Forbes will move into the starting five at shooting guard. Considering the Spurs will rest Manu Ginobili on Saturday, Forbes could be in line for a major increase in minutes.
