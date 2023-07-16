The Suns traded Payne and a future second-round pick to the Spurs on Sunday in exchange for a future second-round pick and cash, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Payne's career took off after joining the Suns during the 2019-20 campaign, and he carved out a solid backup role over the last few years, averaging at least 10.0 points and 4.5 assists in each of the last two seasons. However, Phoenix has completely overhauled its point guard depth chart this offseason, moving on from Chris Paul and Payne, while adding Bradley Beal. In San Antonio, Payne, who'll be playing on an expiring $6.5 million deal, should compete for a reserve role with the likes of Tre Jones, Devonte' Graham, Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham. In a corresponding move, the Suns signed Bol Bol.