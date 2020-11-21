Reynolds has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Spurs, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Reynolds last saw NBA action with the Timberwolves in 2018-19, averaging 5.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.6 minutes. Last season, he played for the G League's Wisconsin Herd, averaging 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 30.8 minutes. In signing a non-guaranteed contract, Reynolds will likely have to earn his spot on the team during training camp. That said, even if he doesn't make the Spurs' roster, he could end up with their G League affiliate.