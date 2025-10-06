default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bryant (undisclosed) will play in Monday's exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Dan Weiss of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

After a couple of strong showings during Summer League, Bryant was shut down for undisclosed reasons. He'll be back in action Monday, and the rookie could have a sizable role, as the Spurs will be without multiple Opening Night starters during their preseason opener. Bryant has drawn rave reviews about his defensive potential to start his professional career.

More News