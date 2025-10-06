Bryant (undisclosed) will play in Monday's exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Dan Weiss of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

After a couple of strong showings during Summer League, Bryant was shut down for undisclosed reasons. He'll be back in action Monday, and the rookie could have a sizable role, as the Spurs will be without multiple Opening Night starters during their preseason opener. Bryant has drawn rave reviews about his defensive potential to start his professional career.