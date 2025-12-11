default-cbs-image
Bryant (illness) is available for Wednesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal contest against the Lakers, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

Bryant has been cleared to play Wednesday after being added to the injury report due to an illness. The rookie first rounder has averaged just 8.6 minutes per game over his last 11 outings, but his presence gives the Spurs added depth on the wing.

