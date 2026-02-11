Bryant had 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 136-108 victory over the Lakers.

The 14th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft set new career highs in minutes and points in the rout as he led the Spurs' second unit in scoring. Bryant has seen his role increase in February, and through the first five games this month he's averaging 9.2 points, 3.6 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.2 assists and 1.2 combined steals and blocks in 18.2 minutes a contest.