Spurs' Carter Bryant: Grabs two boards in Game 5 defeat

Bryant chipped in two rebounds in six minutes during Saturday's 94-90 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Bryant logged single-digit minutes for a ninth consecutive contest, going scoreless for the third time during that span. The rookie first-rounder took on an increased role in the latter half of the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 37.3 percent from downtown in 15.3 minutes per game across the final 34 games of the regular season. He finished the regular season with averages of 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per contest over 71 outings.