Bryant supplied nine points (2-8 3Pt, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two blocks across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 89-88 Summer League loss to the Lakers.

Bryant returned to action after sitting out Sunday's loss to the Warriors. He had another inefficient performance on the offensive end, though he did lead the Spurs in swats. Over two Summer League outings, he has totaled 16 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 46 minutes.