Bryant recorded four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in 11 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 loss to Houston.

Bryant continues to play limited minutes off the bench, a trend that is unlikely to change anytime soon. In what has been an underwhelming rookie campaign, Bryant has scored double digits only twice, typically seeing the court for short amounts of time. In his 34 regular-season appearances, Bryant has averaged just 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per contest.