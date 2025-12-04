Bryant chipped in three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one block in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 114-112 win over the Magic.

Bryant has now played in at least 11 minutes in three consecutive games, which may be primarily due to injuries. He also hasn't taken advantage of his opportunity, averaging just 3.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists in that span, and should not be rostered in most fantasy leagues.