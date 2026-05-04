Spurs' Carter Bryant: Ruled out for Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant (foot) is out for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against Minnesota on Monday, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.
Head coach Mitch Johnson said Bryant sustained the injury in a recent practice, though Johnson added that he's optimistic it won't be a long-term issue, according to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. Bryant didn't make much of an impact in the previous round against Portland, averaging 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 9.2 minutes (five games). Keldon Johnson and Harrison Barnes could pick up a few extra minutes in Bryant's place Monday night.
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