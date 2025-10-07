Bryant closed with 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes in Monday's 119-88 exhibition win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

Bryant's outside shot wasn't fully dialed in, but the rookie still put together a promising offensive showing Monday. The No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft offers legitimate two-way upside, though he may be gradually worked into the Spurs' rotation as the regular season gets underway.