Bryant amassed two points (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes during Thursday's 119-101 win over Milwaukee.

Bryant played a season-high 20 minutes in Thursday's blowout win over the Bucks. The 14th overall pick in the 2025 draft played 11 of his 20 minutes in the fourth quarter as San Antonio entered the final frame with a commanding 106-69 lead. Bryant has appeared in 31 games for the Spurs this season, averaging 2.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 7.8 minutes per contest.