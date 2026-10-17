The Spurs exercised the team option on Bryant for the 2027-28 season, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Bryant, the 2025 No. 14 overall pick, appeared in 71 regular-season games as a rookie in 2025-26. He got off to a slow start, but demonstrated signs of growth by ending the year averaging 7.0 points and 1.9 assists in seven regular-season appearances in April. Bryant should be more productive in 2026-27, though the verdict is still out regarding just how high his ceiling can be at the professional level. The Spurs are willing to be patient and find out, so the team picked up his option for the 2027-28 season.