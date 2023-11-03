Osman accumulated 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes during Thursday's 132-121 victory over Phoenix.

Osman has scored in double figures in four of five appearances to start the season and recorded at least one steal in three consecutive contests. He is averaging 12.0 points (59/50/67 shooting splits), 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.8 minutes per game and has carved out a consistent bench role for the new-look Spurs. Osman could also see a boost in playing time moving forward, as Devin Vassell (groin) is expected to miss some time.